Mediapro Taps T-VIPS’ JPEG2000 Video Gateway



OSLO, NORWAY: T-VIPS announced that Mediapro, the Spanish media, communications and service provider group, selected T-VIPS’ TVG450 JPEG2000 Gateway for live HD contribution.



The TVG450s will be used to link three locations across Spain: GloboMedia, a production facility in Madrid; Mediapro in Barcelona; and Mediapro in Madrid.The project marks the continuation of a partnership between T-VIPS and Mediapro that will enable La Sexta, the Spanish TV channel, to broadcast La Liga football and other HD productions—live.



Mediapro provides video transport services to a wide range of customers and has been using T-VIPS’ Video Gateways for the contribution of high quality video between the FC Barcelona football stadium and Mediapro’s Master Control Room (MCR) for the last two years.This new project will be implemented in cooperation with T-VIPS’ Spanish business partner, Mome.



The TVG450 JPEG2000 Gateway enables the transport of HD video over IP networks. Utilizing JPEG2000 compression technology, the solution can transport compressed 3G, 3D, SD and HD video over Gigabit Ethernet or DVB ASI links. The TVG450 is designed for the real-time contribution and distribution of high-quality video over IP networks. It offers end-to-end operation with built-in Quality of Service functionality through advanced Forward Error Correction and error concealment.





