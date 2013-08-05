MediaPower Showing Media Management Systems at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, MediaPower will be showcasing its full line of media management products. They include Arkki, a media asset management solution-in-a-box; AirGo, an all-in-one production and play-to-air system; and NewsTouch, a touch-based, live presentation standalone appliance.



An NAB award winner, Arkki combines a powerful and efficient MAM technology with a robust storage platform. Its search engine boasts a rough-cut and sub-clip generation facility that enables users to find content in seconds.



AirGo is a turnkey solution for multichannel broadcasting. It combines automation, playout, and interactive graphics overlay in one system with up to 30TB of storage. NewsTouch is a standalone, multimedia presentation appliance for a live broadcasting environment. It features scroll, zoom, rotate, and interactive drawing tools, controlled by easy-to-master and intuitive gestures.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. MediaPower will be at stand 7.J42



http://media-power.it