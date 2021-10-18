MediaPlatform Adds New Suite of Caption Services to Its Webcasting Platform

LOS ANGELES—MediaPlatform has announced that it has integrated a new suite of managed captioning services with its MediaPlatform Broadcaster live webcasting platform.

The services are provided by MediaPlatform's Broadcast Services team via a new partnership with closed captioning technology provider EEG Video.

The integration will include a full suite of EEG live captioning offerings, including EEG's cloud-hosted Falcon live stream captioning service and Lexi automated live captioning capabilities.

Falcon injects real-time captions into the video stream for mission-critical, high-profile events while Lexi automated captioning offers a simple and affordable way to add live stream and overlay captions into every live webcast, the company explained.

The integration also includes Lexi with iCap Translate, which provides automated, affordable translation into nearly 20 major languages and allows viewers to choose from up to four different language drop downs during any live webcast.

"We are pleased to now include fully managed and integrated live closed captioning capabilities as part of our webcast services offering," said Shaun Brown, GM MediaPlatform Broadcast Services. "Via close collaboration with EEG, our customers can choose from a variety of captioning services which we now provide as a seamless part of their hosted event services. In one step, they can be fully compliant with ADA guidelines and improve inclusiveness through our integrated multi-lingual captioning offering," Brown said.

MediaPlatform Broadcast Services provides remote and on-location production, webcast event management and customized training and support services for MediaPlatform's Global 2000 customers, the company explained.

In addition to MediaPlatform Broadcaster, MediaPlatform's enterprise video platform includes the MediaPlatform On Demand video content management portal, MediaPlatform Edge eCDN and MediaPlatform's distribution-agnostic Smartpath intelligent video routing technology, and MediaPlatform's real-time analytics suite including the Event Success Dashboard quality of experience and Video Business Intelligence quality of service offerings.