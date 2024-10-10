MediaKind, Skreens Technology to Launch New Multiview Live Event Streaming Solution

NEW YORK—MediaKind has announced it is expanding its streaming tech lineup by working with Skreens Technology to launch an advanced Multiview solution that enhances live-event viewing experiences.

The new solution combines Skreens’ content compositing technology with MediaKind’s MK.IO streaming platform to offer broadcasters, operators, OTT service providers and content owners the ability to deliver multiple simultaneous video feeds, giving viewers more control and flexibility in how they watch live content, the companies said.

“With the new Multiview solution, MediaKind is taking live event viewing to the next level,” MediaKind Senior Vice President of Engineering Cory Zachman said. “By integrating Skreens’ technology, we’re enabling broadcasters, operators and OTT providers to offer more dynamic, customizable content experiences to their audiences—unlocking new levels of engagement and interaction.”

The solutions allow audiences for sports, esports, or live events to toggle between multiple camera angles or streams, enjoying a personalized viewing experience on any device.

“The future of viewing experiences lies in the personalization of live content, particularly in sports,” Mark Todd, CEO and co-founder of Skreens, said. “Our partnership with MediaKind leverages Skreens' patented live multiview personalization technology, combining two innovative platforms. This collaboration not only enhances our customers’ offerings with dynamic new features, but also opens up exciting monetization opportunities.”

Key features of MediaKind's Multiview solution include:

Audiences can personalize multiple live streams by seamlessly switching between camera angles and feeds as well as choosing audio feeds. This makes the solution perfect for sports, live events and other interactive experiences. Cross-Platform Support: The Multiview experience is accessible on a wide range of devices, from smart TVs to mobile phones, ensuring platform/device choice is not a barrier for viewers.

The Multiview experience is accessible on a wide range of devices, from smart TVs to mobile phones, ensuring platform/device choice is not a barrier for viewers. Seamless Deployment: MediaKind leverages Skreens’ server-side compositing technology to deliver Multiview as a single stream, requiring no changes to existing infrastructure. This means even low-powered devices can support the experience without additional upgrades.

MediaKind leverages Skreens’ server-side compositing technology to deliver Multiview as a single stream, requiring no changes to existing infrastructure. This means even low-powered devices can support the experience without additional upgrades. Pay-as-You-Go Model: Tailored for live-event broadcasts, Multiview operates on a pay-as-you-go basis, aligning costs with live event schedules, promoting further flexibility for viewers as well as keeping the solution cost-effective.