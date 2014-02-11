Media General to Relocate KRON-TV

RICHMOND, VA. & SAN FRANCISCO—Broadcast station group Media General has reached an agreement with Disney-owned KGO-TV to allow KRON-TV, Media General’s MyNetworkTV affiliate in San Francisco to sublease space in KGO’s building for its broadcast operations. KGO-TV is the ABC affiliate for San Francisco.



The company said KRON will remain an independent station with its own staff and separate broadcast facilities and that no staffing changes are expected as a result of the move, which is expected to be completed in the next six to nine months. Media General plans to list for sale KRON's current building, located at 1001 Van Ness Avenue.



“When Media General learned of the available space in the building occupied by KGO, we determined that subleasing the space was an ideal solution to our need to make better use of the significant excess capacity in KRON’s existing building,” said George L. Mahoney, president and CEO of Media General. “We see this move as an excellent opportunity to invest in KRON’s future and its ability to even better serve the San Francisco market with outstanding local news. The new space will provide a separate studio for our use that is a significant upgrade from our current studio, and we will configure other space to meet our specific needs. The new space will enable our employees to collaborate more effectively as well as enhance their ability to serve our viewers and advertisers.”



Media General bought KRON and 11 other TV stations from Young last June. Young had become “New Young” in mid-2010 when it emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.