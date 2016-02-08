Media General Renews Nielsen’s TV Measurement Service

NEW YORK—Media General is sticking with its current dance partner when it comes to measuring local TV markets, signing a long-term renewal with Nielsen back in January. Nielsen will continue to provide its TV ratings service across all of Media General’s stations.

As part of the new agreement, Media General will also expand its subscription to Nielsen Local TV View to all of its stations. NLTV expands analysis of viewing within and across a station’s market, create custom trading areas to examine a target audience, or provide insights into sub-samples of their audience by a variety of characteristics. Stations can also report audiences across tablet, mobile and computers.

Media General owns and operates stations across 48 markets in the U.S.