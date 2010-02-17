MC Color Now Available



Console, controller and peripheral supplier Euphonix has begun shipping MC Color, their new color grading surface. MC Color’s operability and ergonomic build was designed for compatibility with Apple’s Final Cut Studio and Color 1.5



Features include high-resolution optical trackballs to control color values, contrast sliders, vignettes and pan and scan, nine programmable softkeys, six touch-sensitive rotary encoders, six high-resolution OLED displays and deep, plug-and-play integration with Apple Color.



MC Color also offers portability for use in on-set grading and can be combined with other Euphonix media controllers to create a sizable, integrated editing surface.



Euphonix is offering MC Color at the estimated street price of $1,499.



