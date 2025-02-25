MBC Group’s Shahid Taps Mediagenix to Expand Its Streaming Capabilities

BRUSSELS—Mediagenix has announced that the MBC Group’s Shahid streaming platform has gone live with Mediagenix On-Demand, a scheduling, content management and content performance solution for managing high-performance, dynamic streaming operations.

Shahid recently implemented the Mediagenix integrated suite for multiplatform audience engagement and AI-driven scheduling automation.

The MBC Group originally became a Mediagenix linear scheduling customer in 2020. Shahid’s adoption of the end-to-end AI-powered Mediagenix On-Demand solution comes at a time of rapid growth for the Arabic streaming service and will allow it to rapidly scale operations and deliver improved viewer experiences.

“As the global leader in scheduling and content value management solutions, Mediagenix is proud to be a trusted partner for MBC Group during this period of exponential growth, supporting their operations across the entire content supply chain,” said Nayla Nassar, director of sales Middle East, Mediagenix. “The successful implementation is a testament to the close collaboration between the Shahid and Mediagenix teams, who worked seamlessly together from solution design to the full deployment of Mediagenix On-Demand.”

Mediagenix offers an extensive set of capabilities that provide everything needed to maximise audience engagement through on-demand platforms. For Shahid, the decision to integrate Mediagenix On-Demand is rooted in the need to adapt to a fast-growing market. MENA's streaming sector is rife with opportunity, but growth depends on implementing cost-effective scheduling processes, bolstering marketing efficiencies, and exploring new methods to curb churn—all of which Mediagenix On-Demand empowers, the companies reported.

“Mediagenix has been a trusted partner in helping us stay ahead of the curve in MENA’s rapidly evolving streaming landscape,” said Dominic Farrell, CTO at Shahid, MBC Group. “Their on-demand automated scheduling solution not only enhances our operational efficiency but also allows us to meet the surging demand for high-quality content. This collaboration strengthens Shahid’s commitment to innovation, grounding us firmly on the path of delivering world-class viewer experiences.”

Mediagenix reported that its technologies allow Shahid to tackle the complexities of on-demand streaming with robust, AI-driven solutions that address the end-to-end needs of modern content delivery.

Key advantages for Shahid include:

Ability to have one single view on their content and content performance by centralized and efficient content management.

Ability to efficiently manage and curate content visualization on the On Demand platform.

Automated schedule validation in a multi-region and multi-language context.