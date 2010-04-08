MAXON to showcase latest 3-D software

At the 2010 NAB Show (Booth SL5624), MAXON Computer will show new versions of its CINEMA 4D and BodyPaint 3D professional 3-D modeling, painting, animation and rendering solutions.

Last fall, MAXON released CINEMA 4D R11.5, a comprehensive upgrade that provides powerful image quality, rendering and workflow enhancements and offers an updated version of the popular motion graphics module MoGraph 2. The company will also introduce the CINEMA 4D Broadcast Edition, targeted at broadcast design professionals, which delivers a comprehensive 3-D motion graphics toolkit to allow users to easily create everything from 3-D titles and flying logos to abstract effects.

With its rollout of Cinema 4D R11.5 Broadcast Edition, MAXON has included the Broadcast Extension Kit, which provides users with hundreds of preset objects and scenes. Many of the preset objects and scenes are preanimated and highly modifiable and include camera and lighting effects.

In addition, MAXON recently announced a strategic partnership with Tuningchannel that gives CINEMA 4D users the ability to take advantage of the Python programming language for custom functionality and enhanced workflow. In February, MAXON released CINEBENCH Release 11.5, an upgraded version of its benchmarking tool to give hardware manufacturers, studios, leading publications and system administrators access to the latest technology to test CPU and graphics card performance.

In its exhibit booth, MAXON will also feature technology from Alioscopy USA, which will showcase its autostereoscopic (no glasses required) 3-D LCD display technology. Alioscopy will showcase how multiview, Alioscopy-ready custom 3-D content can provide CINEMA 4D users with a unique, immersive experience that is well-suited for applications in entertainment, gaming and digital signage, and help artists realize new business opportunities in creating “no-glasses” 3-D content.