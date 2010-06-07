MAXON offers CINEMA 4D plug-in for Adobe After Effects CS5

MAXON Computer, a provider of professional 3-D modeling, painting, animation and rendering solutions, is now offering an updated version of its CINEMA 4D exchange plug-in for Adobe After Effects CS5. The plug-in features 64-bit native compatibility for Windows and Mac OS X to allow users of CINEMA 4D to take full advantage of available hardware operating system performance for improved rendering and workflow efficiency directly inside the After Effects application.

CINEMA 4D is MAXON’s primary 3-D motion graphics rendering engine that is easy to use and allows the seamless export of composition files. Its tight integration to leading compositing tools like Adobe After Effects supports 3-D camera, light and object data. CINEMA 4D 11.5 delivers speed and productivity by taking advantage of the latest advances in processor technology, and its modular design allows configurations tailored to the distinct needs of specialized 3-D markets.

MAXON has made the new After Effects CS5 plug-in available free of charge in the download section of the company’s website.