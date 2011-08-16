MAXON introduces CINEMA 4D Release 13

MAXON has unveiled CINEMA 4D Release 13, the next generation of its 3-D motion graphics, visual effects, painting and rendering software application.

With all new character tools, integrated stereographic capabilities, streamlined multi-artist collaboration and physical rendering, CINEMA 4D Release 13 builds on the company’s history of enabling digital content creators to produce engaging content quickly and easily.

Key highlights of CINEMA 4D Release 13 include:

• A new, enhanced rendering engine offering physically accurate rendering and efficient subsurface scattering, shared image sampler, and new anti-aliasing filters;

• Stereoscopic 3-D workflow enhancements, including stereoscopic camera conversion, stereo image workflow and preview, and support for stereo rendering options; and

• More accessible character tools.