Max Launches OWN Hub

Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max streaming service has launched the OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network hub on its platform in the U.S., allowing subscribers to access OWN content within a dedicated brand hub.

“Our mission at OWN is to deliver programming that serves the female Black viewer, and this cross-portfolio collaboration presents a terrific opportunity to expand on that mission,” said Tina Perry, president of OWN. “OWN’s premium content will not only be available to our current fans, but it will also be available to a whole new audience that can easily access our programming with this dedicated hub.”

The OWN hub can be found on the Max platform within the “Brand Spotlight” carousel on the homepage amongst a variety of distinct brands in the Warner Bros. Discovery portfolio including HBO, Max Originals, and DC.

MAX also features thematic curations of content for everyone at any time. Within the OWN hub, these curations include “Black Voices” and “More Picks for OWN Fans.”

“OWN’s incredible and diverse programming adds power and depth to Max’s roster of brands, bringing a variety of series and genres to an unparalleled lineup within our Brand Spotlight such as HBO, Max Originals, Discovery, Magnolia Network, and so much more,” said Lisa Holme, senior vice president, global content strategy, analysis, merchandising & podcasts.

The OWN hub on Max currently includes: