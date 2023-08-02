Max Launches OWN Hub
The branded area on the Max streaming service features original series and curated collections from OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max streaming service has launched the OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network hub on its platform in the U.S., allowing subscribers to access OWN content within a dedicated brand hub.
“Our mission at OWN is to deliver programming that serves the female Black viewer, and this cross-portfolio collaboration presents a terrific opportunity to expand on that mission,” said Tina Perry, president of OWN. “OWN’s premium content will not only be available to our current fans, but it will also be available to a whole new audience that can easily access our programming with this dedicated hub.”
The OWN hub can be found on the Max platform within the “Brand Spotlight” carousel on the homepage amongst a variety of distinct brands in the Warner Bros. Discovery portfolio including HBO, Max Originals, and DC.
MAX also features thematic curations of content for everyone at any time. Within the OWN hub, these curations include “Black Voices” and “More Picks for OWN Fans.”
“OWN’s incredible and diverse programming adds power and depth to Max’s roster of brands, bringing a variety of series and genres to an unparalleled lineup within our Brand Spotlight such as HBO, Max Originals, Discovery, Magnolia Network, and so much more,” said Lisa Holme, senior vice president, global content strategy, analysis, merchandising & podcasts.
The OWN hub on Max currently includes:
- All Rise, Seasons 1 - 3
- All the Single Ladies, Season 1
- Behind Every Man, Season 1
- Belle Collective, Season 2
- Dark Nights in the City, Season 1
- David Makes Man, Season 2
- Family or Fiance, Seasons 1 - 3
- Iyanla: Fix My Life, Seasons 3 - 8
- Ladies Who List: Atlanta, Season 1
- Love & Marriage: DC, Seasons 1 - 2
- Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Seasons 1 - 6
- Marry Me Now, Season 1
- Oprah's Master Class, Season 6
- OWN Spotlight: Honoring Our Kings
- OWN Spotlight: Oprah and 100 Black Fathers
- OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- OWN Spotlight: They Call Me Dad, Season 1
- Put A Ring On It, Seasons 1- 4
- Ready to Love Season 1 - 7
- Shattered Hearts Season 1
- Speak Sis, Season 1
- Super Soul, Season 1
- Super Soul Sunday, Seasons 1, 2, 4, 5 & 9
- The Great Soul Food Cook-Off, Season 1
- The Legacy of Black Wall Street, Season 1
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.