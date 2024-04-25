Mattel to Launch First FAST Channels on Samsung TV Plus

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. & NEW YORK—Mattel has announced a deal to launch its first three 24/7 free ad supported streaming (FAST) channels on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free TV streaming service.

The Barbie and Friends, Hot Wheels Action, and Mattel Jr. channels are set to go live later this year and will be free to access from Samsung Smart TVs, Galaxy Devices and on the Web at www.samsungtvplus.com. The three new channels from Mattel will feature content inspired by such brands as American Girl, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Masters of the Universe, Matchbox, classic Monster High, Thomas & Friends, and more.

The channels will mark Mattel’s first expansion into the growing digital format. The shows will be found on Samsung TV Plus’ dedicated ‘Kids’ destination on the Samsung TV Plus home screen.

"We always aim to engage our fans in new ways with their favorite Mattel characters and storylines," said Michelle Mendelovitz, global head of Mattel Television Studios. “We are pleased to partner with Samsung TV Plus to advance Mattel’s content strategy and provide audiences with a premium viewing experience."

“With the global appeal of Mattel’s brand portfolio and our expanding content offering, we are thrilled to partner with Samsung TV Plus to establish our first-ever FAST channels,” said Jason Horowitz, senior vice president, global head of marketing & media at Mattel. “In launching these channels, we gain the opportunity to deepen our relationship with existing Mattel fans and connect with all-new audiences.”