Matt Czyzewski Taking Over as Biamp Systems President & CEO

BEAVERTON, ORE.—Come the new year Biamp Systems will have a new president and CEO, as the company announced via a press release that Steve Metzger will be stepping down from his role and current COO Matt Czyzewski has been tapped as his successor. The move will become effective on Jan. 1, 2017.

Matt Czyzewski

Metzger has served as president and CEO of Biamp for the past seven years. The press release indicates that he is stepping down to relocate his family to the Southeast.

Czyzweski has been with Biamp for more than 20 years. He takes over this leadership role as the company is opening a new factory and plans to start shipping its new video platform, TesiraLUX, in late January 2017.