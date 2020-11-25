Matrox, Vizrt Partner on 2020 U.S. Election Coverage

MONTREAL—Matrox and Vizrt formed a ticket that hundreds of news stations opted for to cover the 2020 U.S. general election. Combining Matrox’s broadcaster developer products with Vizrt’s software tools and graphics, Matrox estimates that it supplied interactive newsroom graphics that were viewed by 4 billion viewers.

Using Matrox’s SMPTE ST 2110 network interface controller cards and SDI input/output video cards, Vizrt’s software tools and graphics were able to provide 4K and HD workflows for real-time election updates. This collaboration powered networks’ touchscreen walls, maps and augmented reality features.

The ST 2110 NIC cards enable a ST 2110 system to build COTS-based 10GbE and 25GbE IP solutions. The Matrox SDI I/O cards provide up to 12 configurable inputs and outputs with support for SD, HD, 3G and 12G SDI for SD through 4K/UHD resolutions.

“Matrox Video is proud to be working with an industry leader like Vizrt to provide dynamic newsroom graphic solutions that make these important moments in history so exciting to watch,” said Francesco Scartozzi, vice president of sales and business development, Broadcast Media Group, at Matrox. “Matrox ST 2110 NIC and SDI I/O cards are built for optimal performance, flexibility and scalability, and what we saw on election night is just the tip of the iceberg of what these technologies can accomplish.”