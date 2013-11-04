Matrox Now Supports Latest Release of Adobe Creative Cloud

MONTREAL— Matrox Video now supports the latest release of Adobe Creative Cloud software across the entire line of Matrox MXO2 I/O devices and the Mojito MAX I/O card.



Support for the latest release of Adobe Creative Cloud is part of Matrox driver releases 7.5.1 for Windows and 4.0 for Mac, which are available to registered users as free downloads online.



Matrox editing products provide broadcast-quality video and audio input, output and monitoring to enable traditional tape-based workflows, including deck control for frame-accurate batch capture and print-to-tape. The I/O solutions also let users encode H.264 files for delivery to the web, iPad and iPhone up to five times faster than software alone without sacrificing quality. MXO2 devices provide cross-platform Mac and Windows support and connect anywhere — Mac and PC, via Thunderbolt, PCIe or ExpressCard/34 — with the same unit.