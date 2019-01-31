Matrix Solutions, Aspirant Partner To Offer Ad Sales Teams Reporting, Analytics Options

PITTSBURGH—Matrix Solutions has announced a new alliance with global management consulting and technology firm Aspirant.

This relationship provides media enterprises with greater customization capabilities within Matrix Solution’s Monarch’s full ad platform and reporting and analytic modules as well as other system integrations and workflow enhancements.

The business alliance provides media organizations greater opportunities to customize their workflows within the global ad sales platform, enabling sales teams to tailor Monarch to better meet their specific goals.

Further, Aspirant will allow media organizations to leverage the Monarch platform to integrate other systems and technologies, enabling easier dissemination throughout sales organizations. By seamlessly automating into existing systems, the partnership will help organizations leverage their data in new ways, while allowing the Monarch base platform to focus on its core: leveraging interoperability within the desired solution stack.

More information is available on the Matrix Solutions and Aspirant websites.