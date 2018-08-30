Matrix, Imagine to Debut New Ad Sales Workflow at IBC2018

AMSTERDAM--Matrix Solutions and Imagine Communications will showcase an integrated, end-to-end ad sales workflow at IBC2018, Sept. 14-18 in Amsterdam. The two companies are combining their front and back-office advertising solutions to help broadcast, cable and broadband companies optimize inventory value and drive ad spend across multichannel, multi-market operations.

Matrix Solutions’ media ad sales platform aggregates and normalizes disparate data sources throughout the enterprise and gives users real-time access to all of their ad sales data. Imagine’s ad tech portfolio features inventory optimization and management systems, as well as targeted delivery solutions, which help broadcast, cable and broadband companies optimize inventory value.

“Imagine Communications brings world-leading optimization technology and enables automated workflows right across the ad sales and commercial operations process,” said Graham Heap, Director Product Management, Global Sales, for Imagine Communications Ad Tech. “Our collaboration with Matrix Solutions will help extend those capabilities to the front-of-house activities and enable media companies to adopt a more data-driven sales strategy, which directly correlates to media companies increasing revenue.”

Matrix Solutions and Imagine Communications will demonstrate their combined solution at Imagine’s stand in the RAI Amtrium, 4.A01.

