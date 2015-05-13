Masstech Expands International Sales Team

TORONTO – Masstech has expanded its international sales team with four new appointments, three for newly created positions and one promotion. The new additions include Paresh Upadhyay in South and West Asia, John Nash in the Asia-Pacific region and Marius Bozdog for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Former regional sales manager Luis Fernando López has been promoted to managing director for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Luis Fernado López

Upadhyay, based in India, is a 14-year veteran of the broadcast and media industries. He previously worked as the associate manager of broadcast solutions at Tata Elxsi before joining Masstech. Nash joined Masstech in 2005 after working for the Australian-based broadcast technology integration company Techtel. Bozdog came to Masstech in 2007 after receiving his engineering degree from West University of Timisoara in Romania.

In addition to his promotion, López will continue to head up Masstech’s sales activities in Canada. López has been at Masstech for 12 years and has more than 20-years of experience in broadcast and communications systems.