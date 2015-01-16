Masstech Bringing MAM and News Workflow Innovation to Events Around the Globe

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA: Masstech Group is kicking off 2015 with an expanded global emphasis, showcasing the company’s offerings at major industry exhibitions around the world.



Masstech solutions will be exhibited at BES (Broadcast Engineering Society) Expo 2015 (Stand 80) in New Delhi, India, Jan. 15-17; BVE 2015 (Stand F12) in London, England, Feb. 24-26; and CABSAT 2015 (Hall 1, Stand G1-20) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 10-12. Masstech will co-exhibit in the stands of partner PlayBox Technology at all three events. Demonstrations will highlight how the tight integration of the two companies’ technologies enables unified broadcast environments from ingest and production to playout and archive, with content and metadata seamlessly and automatically accessed and moved under a single asset management system.



Solutions from Masstech’s Enterprise and News business units will be featured, both built on the same underlying, interoperable technology foundation.



Masstech for Enterprise is the complete media asset management and archiving solution for today’s file-based media operations. Masstech for Enterprise replaces operational complexity and time-consuming, repetitive media management tasks with flexible, automated workflows accessed through intuitive, drag-and-drop interfaces. Featuring rich search capabilities, intelligent storage management, native transcoding, efficient workflow automation and deep integration with popular third-party production, automation and playout systems, Masstech for Enterprise gives media organizations of any size the ability to effortlessly archive, find, reuse and move their valuable content assets. Demonstrations will preview the upcoming version 8.0 software release, featuring a new user interface, enhanced search functionality and more.



Masstech for News allows journalists to automatically archive, access, share and use content directly from within popular newsroom system interfaces, including Associated Press ENPS, Avid iNews, Octopus Newsroom and Ross Inception. Disruption-free access to content stored locally, remotely or produced by third-party agencies is further empowered by the unique Video-Follows-Text advantage, enabling all story elements to be transferred together seamlessly between locations, production servers and even different newsroom systems with a single drag-and-drop action. Automated transcoding ensures content is always in the correct format as it moves between archive, production and distribution systems, transparently eliminating barriers to maximize productivity and creativity.



Masstech’s year-opening slate of exhibitions will culminate April 13-16 in Las Vegas at the NAB Show. Additional information about Masstech’s NAB Show plans will be announced in the coming weeks.