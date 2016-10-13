Masstech and Qualstar Team on LTO Archive

TORONTO & SIMI VALLEY, CALIF.—Workflow and media asset management system provider Masstech has partnered with data storage manufacturer Qualstar on a new LTO tape-based archiving technology.

Qualstar’s tape libraries are now interoperable with MassStore technology that powers all Masstech media management systems. Qualstar’s LTO-7 tape technology is specifically highlighted for its ability to meet the needs of media and entertainment customers. All Qualstar libraries are offered with all tape slots fully licensed and available.

Combined installations of Qualstar and Masstech installations are already in use in television network and newsroom environments.