Martha Raddatz To Keynote 2018 NAB Show New York

NEW YORK--ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz will to discuss her career, on Thursday, Oct. 18 at NAB Show New York at the Javits Convention Center. The four-time Emmy Award winner will join NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith to talk about her time as a war correspondent, White House reporter, moderator of both presidential and vice presidential debates and the role of broadcast journalism in the age of social media unrest.

Martha Raddatz

Raddatz’s Emmy-winning work includes coverage of the inauguration of Barack Obama, the attacks of September 11 and the killing of Osama Bin Laden. She also penned a “The Long Road Home—a Story of War and Family,” which made The New York Times and Washington Post bestseller lists.

In 2011, Raddatz delivered exclusive coverage of the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden. That same year, she travelled with the last major convoy out of Iraq. In 2015, she received exclusive access to an anti-ISIS command center at an undisclosed location in the Middle East. She is the only television reporter allowed to fly in an F-15 fighter jet on combat missions over Afghanistan, spending nearly 10 hours in the air on two separate missions.

Before working at ABC News, Raddatz served as the Pentagon correspondent for National Public Radio. Prior to that, she was a reporter at Hearst-owned ABC affiliate WCVB-TV Boston.

“For decades, Martha Raddatz has provided Americans with in-depth reporting from some of the world’s most perilous locations,” said Smith. “We look forward to hearing her stories from the field and learning her perspectives on how broadcast journalism impacts our understanding of the world.”

To register for the show, visit https://www.nabshowny.com/