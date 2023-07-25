Marshall to Show New NDI|HX3 Cameras at IBC2023

Marshall Electronics has announced that it will be showing four new POV camera models, the CV570/CV574 Miniature Cameras and CV370/CV374 Compact Cameras, at IBC2023.

These new camera models, which will be on display at IBC 2023 Stand 2.A47, all feature low latency NDI|HX3 streaming as well as standard IP (HEVC) encoding with SRT and other common streaming codecs along with a simultaneous HDMI output for traditional workflows.

The company reported that the CV570 miniature and CV370 compact NDI|HX3 cameras both contain the new Sony sensor with larger pixels and square pixel array that Marshall is implementing into all of its next generation POV cameras this year.

These will offer resolutions of up to 1920x1080p (progressive), 1920x1080i (interlaced) and 1280x720p.

Also, these cameras are designed with the same flexible features including interchangeable lenses, multiple broadcast and proAV framerates, remote adjustability and very discreet and durable bodies made of lightweight aluminum alloy with rear I/O protection wings, Marshall reported.

All four cameras can be set to NDI|HX3, NDI|HX2 as well as standard IP with SRT and other common streaming codec settings, with a simultaneous HDMI output for traditional processing or switching equipment.

The CV570 (HD) and CV574 (UHD) use a miniature M12 lens mount and is built into an ultra-durable and lightweight body with dimensions of roughly 2 inches x 2 inches x 3.5 inches. The CV370 (HD) and CV374 (UHD) use a slightly larger aluminum alloy body with CS/C lens mount recommended for longer throws and longer focal length lenses, Marshall reported.

The new NDI|HX3 format requires slightly higher bandwidth than previous NDI|HX2, but much less than is required for full-NDI|HB. NDI|HX3 delivers similar low latency as full-NDI at less than 100ms end-to-end and has video quality performance closer to premium full-NDI lossless video quality. NDI|HX3 is a big step forward for NDI|HX while reducing the bandwidth requirements of full-NDI and delivering similar speeds while delivering the high quality of the camera source.