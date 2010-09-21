Marquise Technologies adds support for Cintel imageMill platform

Marquise Technologies has enhanced its Open Controller for Engines Across Network (OCEAN) universal telecine controller system by adding control and time line management for the Cintel imageMill image processing platform, offering seamless access to the GRACE and STEADY applications.

The enhancements facilitate easy manipulation of grain, noise and image stability for SD, HD and HSDL formats.

OCEAN is a telecine controller that is capable of full control of telecine features. It also offers advanced tools such as automatic scene detection and YRGB color correction, turning the telecine bay into a complete and up-to-date color suite.

The support for imageMill is offered through the lightweight interface of OCEAN, which allows users to control directly the telecine and the features and presets available within the imageMill platform.