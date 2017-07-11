Marlins Fans to Get Their Own TV Clips on Their Phones

NEW YORK—Tonight, for the first time, fans who attend the 2017 MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park in Miami and appear on the national Fox broadcast of the game will be able to receive their personal video clips through the app, “15 Seconds of Fame,“ aka15SOF.



Fans can download the free 15SOF app using Google Play, take a selfie at registration and check into the event. If they appear on TV, their video moment will be delivered to their phone after the game. The video clips can then be shared with friends and family across social networks with the tap of a button.



15SOF said it has partnerships with teams throughout MLB, the NFL, the NBA, the NHL and the NCAA to deliver fan videoboard moments, and its platform has been used for a variety of non-sports live events, including concerts, festivals and races.