Marketron Unveils Three Integration Suite Connectors

HAILEY, Idaho—Marketron today announced Salesforce, HubSpot and NetSuite connectors, the first in its new Marketron Integration Suite.

The connectors automate data sharing between Marketron traffic systems and three platforms. The connectors streamline data exchange between CRM and accounting platforms. They reduce data silos, eliminate duplication and normalization issues, improve data accuracy and enable greater efficiency and agility across sales, traffic and billing operations, the company said.

The Salesforce Connector enables Marketron customers to sync their Salesforce instance with Marketron data in near real time. They can use the connector to pull order details and order projection data into Salesforce. Users can leverage Salesforce as a proposal system and bring opportunities into the Marketron platform to simplify order creation, the company said.

The HubSpot Connector allows advertiser and order summary data to populate in HubSpot from Marketron, enabling near real-time account syncing and the ability to view historical and projected sales activity. Marketron customers can leverage HubSpot as a proposal system and ingest deals into Marketron's platform to streamline order creation, it said.

Using the NetSuite Connector, Marketron users can connect to a NetSuite account and keep it up to date with Marketron transaction and AR data across customers, contacts, sales orders, invoices and customer payments. When users automate the flow of data into the NetSuite General Ledger from Marketron's platforms, manual processes are removed, and invoicing is quicker and easier, the company said.

"Our connectors with Salesforce, HubSpot, and NetSuite allow Marketron customers to begin sharing data with these platforms quickly and easily without involvement of development teams," said Greg Aimone, vice president of professional services and presales at Marketron.

"Using these prebuilt integrations with leading third-party platforms, customers can quickly start reaping the benefits of increased automation, broader visibility across key business tools, and complete data access," he said.

The Marketron Integration Suite leverages APIs, connectors and custom integrations to facilitate secure and efficient data sharing functionality for customers using Marketron for traffic order management, the company said.

Giving Marketron customers the ability to consolidate disparate data sources, including linear, O&O and third-party digital advertising systems, in a single ecosystem, the Marketron Integration Suite helps users to reduce bottlenecks, realize greater visibility and drive greater innovation, it said.