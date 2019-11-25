Marcus Riley to Direct Content Strategy for Nine Scripps Stations

CINCINNATI—Marcus Riley has been promoted to serve as senior director of content strategy for E.W. Scripps Company’s East Coast television stations, the company announced last week.

Marcus Riley

Riley will work with newsrooms at WKBW in Buffalo, N.Y.; WMAR in Baltimore; WXYZ in Detroit; WFTS in Tampa, Fla.; WLEX in Lexington, Ky.; WRTV in Indianapolis; WTVR in Richmond, Va.; WTKR in Norfolk, Va.; and KATC in Lafayette, La., to implement, evaluate, measure and refine the station group’s content strategy, Scripps said.

He is one of four directors of content strategy working with a group of Scripps stations on maintaining high-quality local coverage.

Before taking on the new post, Riley worked for four years as a digital director and editorial director at WTMJ, the station group’s NBC affiliate in Milwaukee.

“Marcus has been a stand-out newsroom leader in Milwaukee—bringing new ideas to the table and helping push our reporting to a high level of service for that community,” said Sean McLaughlin, vice president of news for Scripps’ Local Media division. “Now he brings his journalism expertise to a larger group of stations.”

Prior to working in Milwaukee, he spent 10 years at NBC 5 Chicago. There, he worked as a digital director and was promoted to various management and editorial positions. He worked as a correspondent for “24/7 Chicago,” a local entertainment show.

More information is available on the E.W. Scripps website.