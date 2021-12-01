Marcus Lamb, Founder of Christian TV Network DayStar TV Dies of COVID

BEDFORD, TX—Marcus Lamb, the founder and CEO of Christian TV network DayStar TV died of COVID on Nov. 30, the network confirmed today. Lamb, 64, is survived by his wife Joni, his son, Jonathan, and his daughters, Rachel and Rebecca.

“It’s with a heavy heart we announce that Marcus Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, went home to be with the Lord this morning,” the network tweeted.

Lamb’s network publicly scorned vaccination efforts against COVID, calling the vaccines a “sin” against God, and promoted alternative treatments instead. Lamb’s wife said on the air on Tuesday that he had diabetes and had tried alternative methods but the treatments had failed.

Launched in 1997, DayStar is one of the largest Christian TV networks in the world, reaching 2 billion viewers worldwide and 108 million households in the U.S. alone.