March Madness Streaming Scores Big on TV

FOSTER CITY, Calif.—Sports fans saw the return of March Madness over the weekend, and one of the big early winners is the TV screen. A report from Conviva on viewing habits for the first two days of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament reveal record-setting streaming numbers, and a majority of that being done through televisions.

The first two rounds of the tournament saw more than 1 billion minutes total streamed for all 32 games. Day one saw 15% more time spent streaming than day two, but that is historically in line with past tournaments. Also, the first day of the tournament took place during a Friday with games starting around noon and hitting peaks around 3 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. ET. The second day of games took place on a Saturday and saw its streaming peak occur around 9:15 p.m. ET.

Fans were primarily choosing to stream on the big screen, per Conviva. For the first time, TV earned more than 50% of the shared March Madness viewing time, with 68% of people streaming on their TVs. That number was 41% in 2018 and 48% in 2019.

Roku proved to be the most popular of the TV streaming platforms, garnering 40% of those who streamed through the TV. Amazon Fire TV was second with 26% and then Samsung TV with 10%.