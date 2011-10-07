Major microphone manufacturers announce fall rebates

With the turn of the season to autumn, the major microphone manufacturers have announced rebate incentives for select wireless and/or microphone products. These rebate programs from Shure, Sennheiser and Audio-Technica all apply to purchases made on or after Oct. 1 and run through the end of 2011.

Audio-Technica is offering rebates on its professional wireless systems, including the 4000 Series, 3000 Series and 2000 Series. Shure’s rebates apply to the classic SM58 and SM57 dynamic microphones, along with cash back on the purchase of its PGX wireless system and a rebate on its new PGX Digital wireless systems. Sennheiser’s rebate program covers its 2000 Series professional wireless systems, plus the full range of its Evolution G3 wireless series. The G3 rebates include the LE Sets, ew100 range, ew300 systems and ew500 G3 wireless.

Here are direct links to the program details of each manufacturer:

For full details on the products involved, visit the respective manufacturer websites. All require submission of the original UPC code from product packaging, along with the associated sales receipt.