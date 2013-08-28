Maidstone Studios Upgrades to HD with Miranda

MONTREAL—Maidstone Studios, the UK’s largest independent TV studio complex, has installed Miranda routers, control, multiviewers and cross-conversion technology as part of its HD upgrade.



Included in the package were two Nvision 8140 hybrid routers, dual Nvision 9000 control systems, two sets of Densité 3 frames populated with multiple Miranda Kaleido-Modular multiviewer cards and the XVP-3901 3Gbps/HD/SD up, down and cross-conversion platform.



The Miranda products were installed in two of Maidstone’s five studios within nine days of the order, which included a three-week timeframe to complete the overall upgrade. Three days after the install, a Maidstone client was using the new system to record a pilot program.



“Miranda was highly proactive and provided an across-the-board solution to our requirements,” said Maidstone Studios’ CEO Rowland Kinch. “The tight timescale meant that the transition had to be seamless and the professional and timely response by Miranda enabled us to achieve our goals and get the studio back in operation as scheduled.”



