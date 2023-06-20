Magna Cuts 2023 National and Local TV Ad Spend Estimates
National TV will be down by 7.7%, local TV will drop by 22.4% and AVOD/CTV ad spend will increase by 7.2% in 2023
NEW YORK—Magna has become the latest major media agency to reduce its 2023 ad estimates with a revised forecast that overall U.S. video advertising will decline in 2023 by 7.9% (compared to a previous estimate of a 5.2% drop).
Magna also trimmed its 2023 forecast for national TV networks (down 7.7% compared to an earlier 6.8% decline) and local TV (down whopping 22.4%, slightly worse than the 21.4% previously predicted decline).
AVOD and CTV advertising in the U.S. will grow by 7.2% in 2023 but that represents a significant cut from the previously predicted 21.2% increase.
Overall the total ad spend for video is now expected to hit $84.0 billion in 2023 in the U.S. while long form video will hit $46.7 (down 5.3% from 2022), followed by national TV networks ($38.3 billion in 2023), local TV ($18.4 billion) and AVOD/CTV ($8.5 billion).
Magna is still predicting growth for 2024, with total video advertising expected to be up by 7.2%, long form video up 0.2%, AVOD/CTV up 14.3% and local TV up 22.4%. National TV, however, is expected to decline by 2.9% in 2024.
More data and the full global forecast is available here.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.