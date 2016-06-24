Lyon and Grass Valley Team on 4K Copa America Coverage

MONTREAL—The U.S. national soccer team may have been ousted from the tournament before the championship match on Sunday, June 26, but Grass valley and Lyon Video are offering another reason to check out the broadcast. The Columbus, Ohio-based Lyon will be utilizing Grass Valley gear to broadcast the championship match in 4K.

Lyon has already used GV’s equipment throughout the group stage and quarterfinals, including the LDX 86 and LDX 80 cameras with XCU Universe XF base stations, the Kayenne K-Frame video production center switcher, K2 Summit 3G production client and K2 Dyno Universe 6X and 4K switchable replay system.

For the final game, set to be broadcast in both HD and 4K, Lyon will set-up 14 LDX 86 Universe cameras, 16 LDX 80 cameras, eight legacy GV cameras, XCU Universe base stations, two Kayenne switchers, and the K2 Summit and K2 Dyno Universe systems. The LDX 86 Universe cameras will be the ones to provide the 4K signal and high-speed replay.

The championship match for the 100th Copa America soccer tournament will see Argentina play Chile at 8 p.m. ET on June 26.