LYNX Technik to Unveil yellobrik HDMI to SDI Converters at IBC 2011
AMSTERDAM: LYNX Technik AG will use their time at IBC 2011 to unveil the newest yellobrik HDMI to SDI converters.
The yellobrik HDMI to SDI converters – with or without integrated frame synchronizer – can create broadcast-quality SDI video that supports SD, HD, 3G-SDI and 3D video formats.
Both yellobrik models offer an optional fiber optic SDI output as well as optional 10km and 40km fiber transmitters and 18 user-selectable wavelengths for CWDM multiplexed installations.
According to the company’s press release, the yellobrik fiber options can be retrofitted at any time by plugging a fiber sub-module into the side of the unit.
LYNX Technik will be at stand 8.E24.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox