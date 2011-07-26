LYNX Technik to Unveil yellobrik HDMI to SDI Converters at IBC 2011



AMSTERDAM: LYNX Technik AG will use their time at IBC 2011 to unveil the newest yellobrik HDMI to SDI converters.



The yellobrik HDMI to SDI converters – with or without integrated frame synchronizer – can create broadcast-quality SDI video that supports SD, HD, 3G-SDI and 3D video formats.



Both yellobrik models offer an optional fiber optic SDI output as well as optional 10km and 40km fiber transmitters and 18 user-selectable wavelengths for CWDM multiplexed installations.



According to the company’s press release, the yellobrik fiber options can be retrofitted at any time by plugging a fiber sub-module into the side of the unit.



LYNX Technik will be at stand 8.E24.



