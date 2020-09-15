LWKS Software Launches With Lightworks NLE, QScan AQC

LONDON—LWKS Software, a new industry player led by former EditShare executives, has acquired the Lightworks NLE and QScan ACQ systems from EditShare, the company announced today. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

James Richings, previously the joint managing director of EditShare EMEA, and Peter Lambert, previously EditShare’s Asia vice president of sales and a former country manager with Avid, will lead the company as chairman and CEO, respectively.

“This is excellent news for both Lightworks and QScan customers,” said Lambert. “It ensures both products will continue to be developed with the care and attention to detail that they deserve.”

Lightworks has an installed base of more than 1 million users. The NLE has been used to edit major TV shows and films, including “LA Confidential,” “Pulp Fiction” and “The King’s Speech.”

With a simple, intuitive UI, easy timeline editing and trimming and real-time audio and video FX, the popularity of the NLE among those creating content for YouTube, Twitch and other platforms is growing, LWKS Software said.

QScan AQC is used to ensure content meets technical standards by a variety of media organizations, including NHK, Apple and Netflix.

LWKS Software plans new releases of both products in November.

“We are looking forward to integrating exciting new features and toolsets for them in upcoming releases and developing workflows that fuel creativity,” said Lambert.