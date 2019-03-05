LTN Global Purchases Niles Media Group

SAVAGE, Md.—LTN Global today announced its acquisition of Kansas City, Mo.-based Niles Media Group, a remote TV production and content creation specialist. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Together, LTN Global, which specializes in broadcast-quality IP video transport solutions, and Niles Media Group are positioned to offer the market efficient, end-to-end content production and delivery workflows, LTN Global said.

LTN plans to make an investment in a large digital and linear video processing services facility in Kansas City, it said.

“With LTN’s fully managed IP multicast network and Niles’ media services, we can offer customers the benefit of a complete and seamless workflow, from content creation through to delivery,” said Malik Khan, LTN co-founder and executive chairman.

Prior to the acquisition, LTN Global worked with Niles Media Group on successful sporting events, he added. The relationship goes back several years during which the companies advanced the use of IP to deliver products and services to broadcast and digital clients.

The acquisition will allow LTN to offer a variety of services, including production, centralized graphics insertion, record and playback, standards conversion and closed captioning, LTN said. It also will enable the company to scale to offer services such as transcoding, streaming and other ad hoc services.

“Working together as a single organization, we have the experience, innovation and excellent customer support in both event production and transmission that will allow us to serve the needs of customers focused on sports, eSports, corporate, entertainment and long-duration events,” said Neil Harwell, general manager at Niles.

More information is available at the LTN Global and Niles Media Group websites.