LTN Global Part of Recent ATSC 3.0 Deployments

COLUMBIA, Md.—LTN Global is doing its part with some of the recent deployments of the NextGen TV standard, ATSC 3.0, as the company announced its transport service was used for the Las Vegas launch of the standard. In addition, Sinclair Broadcast Group and its subsidiary ONE Media 3.0 have selected LTN Global as its preferred transport network partner, according to LTN.

The Las Vegas deployment of NextGen TV was the country’s first multistation commercial deployment of the standard, and was supported by LTN’s transport network, the company shared in a press release. The network is being used to repack channels to free up the spectrum needed to broadcast both ATSC 3.0 and the existing ATSC 1.0 standard.

The repacking of spectrum is necessary as the FCC did not grant new spectrum for ATSC 3.0. In Las Vegas, Sinclair’s KVCW station has been converted to ATSC 3.0 and is broadcasting all four station main feeds; the other three stations now, meanwhile, handle the ATSC 1.0 feeds for all four stations.

“LTN’s intelligent transport network provides us with a backbone that allows us to seamlessly and reliably reroute TV and data services to free up the spectrum that made this deployment possible,” said Mark Aitken, Sinclair vice president, Advanced Technology, and ONE Media 3.0 president. “LTN is already connected to hundreds of broadcast stations, making it easy to partner with in supporting future ATSC 3.0 rollouts across the country.”

LTN Global says that it will continue to work with Sinclair in all the markets that it launches NextGen TV.

