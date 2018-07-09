Lowe Joins Neutrik USA as National Sales Manager

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Neutrik USA, a supplier of connectivity solutions for audio, video and data, announced the hiring of Jeff Lowe as National Sales Manager for Broadcast & Professional Video. Lowe’s experience in broadcast and post-production techniques and technology will enable planned expansion in the broadcast/pro video market.

The Brooklyn, N.Y., native joined the engineering staff of ABC Television in New York City early in his career; then on to Immix as a demonstrator and salesperson for its Video Cube software. From there, Lowe moved to Apple in Cupertino, Calif., working with QuickTime. With the launch of Final Cut Pro editing software Lowe helped bring Final Cut Pro to the broadcast television market.

Pointing to a high point in his career, in 2009 Lowe was involved in the building of a brand new broadcast and post-production facility for NASCAR in Charlotte. When not travelling, Lowe is stationed at the company’s headquarters in Charlotte.

[Want more information like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get it delivered right to your inbox.]