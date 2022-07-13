LiveU To Feature End-To-End Cloud-Based Video Production Workflow at IBC2022

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU will show its end-to-end cloud-based video production workflow for the first time with easylive.io, which it acquired in May, at IBC2022 in Amsterdam, Sept. 9-12.

With the integration of easylive.io, LiveU now offers a complete solution for live contribution, cloud production, orchestration, ingest and distribution. LiveU will also present its cloud-based solutions in the context of sustainable live production, it said.

Prior to the convention, LiveU will also unveil its new 5G live video transmission solutions as part of its complete 5G product suite for broadcast coverage, the company said.

At IBC2022, the company will feature its native 5G live contribution and distribution solutions, including its multi-cam LU800 5G production-level field unit, compact LU300S 5G video transmission solution and production tools using its LiveU Reliable Transport (LRT) protocol, it said.

It will also showcase easylive.io, the company’s production management and orchestration solution. The all-in-one live streaming production studio together with LiveU’s cloud-based solutions combine to create a complete workflow solution. The cloud solutions now include ingest for automatic recording and story metadata tagging of live video and LiveU Air Control to enable remote live feeds of guests to be taken to air in broadcast quality, the company said.

The company also will show the LiveU Matrix IP cloud video management and distribution solution, an affordable alternative to satellite and fiber distribution. LiveU will demo the solution with its new Dynamic Share service that enables users to share and receive live feeds using its Global Directory of more than 10,000 customer endpoints for news, sports, entertainment and other vertical markets, it said.

More information is available on the company’s website (opens in new tab).

See LiveU at IBC2022 Stand 7.C30.