LiveU Solo Helps Stream Manny Pacquiao Training

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU is getting into the ring with Mann Pacquiao. Team Pacquiao and Global Sports Streaming have tapped LiveU’s Solo “plug and play” live streaming bonding system to help capture the boxer’s training for his final bout and connect the footage to Pacquiao’s YouTube channel.

Using the LiveU Solo, the crew and plug it into a camera or cell phone and receive high quality images. The crew uses this to live stream various outdoor and indoor training activities, including Pacquiao’s morning run through Griffin Park in Los Angeles.

The LiveU Solo is an encoder based on the company’s bonding technology and LiveU Reliable Transport integral protocol. Designed to fit with web streaming workflows, it can connect automatically to YouTube Live, Wowza Streaming Cloud, Brightcove and other CDNs and OVPs. Solo can also be managed and controlled remotely through a web interface or smartphone.

Pacquiao’s last fight is set for Saturday, April 9.