NAB Show: LiveU Launches LiveU Studio

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU has announced the launch of its new fully cloud-native IP live video production service, LiveU Studio, which is the first to natively support LRT (LiveU Reliable Transport).

LiveU will be showing the solution during the 2023 NAB Show (opens in new tab) in Las Vegas.

LiveU Studio is a fully scalable, SaaS solution and is designed to make it easy to create and distribute more live content across a myriad of digital media channels, the company said. It supports multiple IP video protocols and provides live switching, audio mixing, graphics, remote guest management, and one-click distribution to up to 30 different, simultaneous digital destinations.

The solution leverages the high quality, low latency LRT™ protocol across the entire workflow – from contribution and production to distribution.

LiveU Studio gives content creators a competitive advantage by meeting the growing demand for high-quality and engaging live content, while optimizing their existing resources. They can simply create, edit, and distribute shows from their browser anywhere via the intuitive web interface, and generate multiple revenue streams. Live feeds from the field, used for primary content, can be utilized to create engaging secondary content in a cost-effective, agile manner. Residing in the cloud, the service enables teams to work collaboratively on simultaneous projects worldwide, scaling up their capabilities to deliver more content while paying only for what they need, LiveU said.

An early user of LiveU studio Jeffery Zotz, chief engineer, KAUZ-TV, a CBS affiliate, said, "Studio takes the LiveU workflow to the next level. It simplifies getting more content for on-air/livestream to cover big events or breaking news."

LiveU Studio is built on the foundation of the easylive.io platform, acquired by LiveU in 2022. Customers can stream from any LiveU device directly into the LiveU Studio without the need for a dedicated decoder. Other protocols and contribution encoders are also supported by LiveU Studio.

"Audiences are becoming increasingly fragmented with more choices of what to watch, where to watch and when to watch,” explained Philippe Laurent, VP Product, Production Services, LiveU (previously CEO & co-founder of easylive.io). “Engaging sports fans with secondary content is critical for securing sponsorship deals and other monetization opportunities, especially for tier 2/3 sports teams and leagues. Expanding viewership with impactful branded content is important for other use cases too, such as pop-up channels. With our solution, customers can do more for less effort, time and cost, leveraging their existing field deployments. They can be up and running easily from day one, having complete versatility."