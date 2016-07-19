LiveU Flies Philadelphia Eagles Content to Local Channels

HACKENSACK, N.J.—NFL training camps are getting ready to kick off, and for the Philadelphia Eagles players and coaches aren’t the only new additions to the franchise. The team’s video production unit has announced that it has invested in a LiveU MultiPoint system to help share and distribute its content.

A cloud-based IP live video distribution system, MultiPoint will be used for Eagle’s content to be distributed to its broadcasting partners, which include NBC10 Philadelphia and other local sports networks. These networks can obtain footage from a single camera the Eagle’s video team uses to cover events such as press conferences, locker room interviews and off-the-field team events.

The LiveU system has initially installed about 10 months ago. Since then, the Eagles and its partnering broadcasters have used the technology for coverage of the NFL Draft and annual league meetings.