LiveU Debuts New Multipoint IP Video Distribution Service

LAS VEGAS – LiveU has unveiled its second-generation internal and cross-organizational IP video distribution service, the LiveU Multipoint. A cloud-based service, the Multipoint integrates with into the LiveU Central workflow to allow broadcasters to share live feeds over the Internet on their usual interface.

Among LiveU Multipoint’s features are: distribution of video with minimal delay for up to 100 concurrent destinations; no additional hardware, and LiveU server with the latest software can receive and transmit Multipoint feeds; using Adaptive Bitrate Distribution algorithms, Multipoint deliver live video to different classes of receivers, either over public Internet or an organizations private fiber connectivity; any LiveU device can transmit to a LiveU server or the cloud distribution server; open platform with APIs for managing broadcasters’ content acquisition and distribution.

Multipoint can be used with LiveU’s full portfolio of applications and will be available for LiveU customers starting in April.