LiveU Buys Garland Partners Limited

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU has announced its acquisition of Garland Partners Limited, which has been its channel partner in the U.K. market for the last 12 years.

The acquisition is part of LiveU’s strategic goals to maximize its business potential in the U.K. market, the announcement says. This will include enhancing its digital presence, streamlining its go-to-market and expanding its offerings of transmission, multicamera production and IP cloud distribution technology.

Garland was founded in 2004 by Malcolm Harland and Lorna Garrett. Harland will now have the titles of LiveU’s country manager, U.K., and sales director, Northern Europe. Garrett will not be joining LiveU, as she will form her own business venture, Zest Technologies Limited.

“We’re delighted to welcome Malcolm Harland, Garland’s managing director and co-founder, and his time into the LiveU family,” said Avi Cohen, LiveU’s COO and co-founder. “From the Royal Wedding, London Summer Games and U.K. General Elections, to the past year’s COVID-19 pandemic and numerous other stories, we have been covering the U.K.’s top news and sports stories with Garland’s local support. Making Garland part of LiveU will ensure that we address our customers’ needs even more effectively with greater focus and agility.”

“After over 12 years as LiveU’s U.K. partner, establishing the business and consistently growing each year to become the trusted supplier of LiveU’s solutions across the news, sport and online markets, I am delighted that the Garland team and I have been invited into the LiveU family,” said Harland. “The opportunity to work together, delivering further growth and a clear strategy for the U.K. is an exciting prospect. I am certain that we will become much more than the sum of the individual parts.”

Cohen says that the goal will ultimately be to help LiveU grow beyond the U.K. market.