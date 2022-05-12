LiveU Adds New Live Cloud Production Tools with easy.io Acquisition

LiveU has acquired easylive.io , a provider of cloud-based production tools for producing live interactive online content. LiveU says the acquisition will help the company expand its cloud video platform, allowing it to provide remote and collaborative tools for cloud-based and hybrid productions.

easylive.io provides a live streaming production studio in the browser, allowing users to mix any type of content into live stream videos and distribute them to the widest audience, creating innovative and interactive live experiences. All the tools needed to edit, mix and broadcast live streams are combined in the all-in-one user-friendly cloud solution, reducing production and equipment costs. It ensures the reception of all format types and their conversions for optimal management and redistribution to multiple destinations.

In addition to LiveU, easylive.io also partners with Facebook, YouTube, Akamai, Twitch, Haivision, AVIWEST and AWS, among others.

Samuel Wasserman, CEO and Co-founder of LiveU says adding easy.io to LiveU’s portfolio will help integrate its IP-based mobile broadcast systems with “future-proof” live production tools.

"We have been reinforcing our cloud strategy as the industry moves to cloud-based production, introducing brand new services that meet the needs of customers moving to the cloud,” Wasserman said. “Recognized as the leader in mobile backpacks, we're now consolidating our leadership in cloud-based offerings. This announcement is an important step, delivering future-proof tools that help our customers grow their business, building on our deep expertise in live production. We believe there is a significant part of the market for cloud production that wants and needs a vertically integrated solution. Our goal is to offer a fully end-to-end solution for live contribution, cloud production, orchestration, ingest and distribution, serving the needs of every type of customer from global broadcasters to niche sports and entertainment."

Wasserman continued, "We're delighted to welcome easylive.io to the LiveU family. We're impressed by the team, customer service and robustness of the platform, backed up by the positive reaction from our joint customers. Our commitment to the cloud is clear as we've shown in the launch of our offerings, LiveU Matrix, and most recently Air Control and Ingest. We are sure that together we can further enhance our cloud production strategy with the tight integration of our ground-to-cloud feeds with their cloud platform offering scale, ease of use and versatility."

Phillippe Laurent, CEO & Co-founder, easylive.io, said, "Teaming up with our long-term partner has been a natural fit thanks to our shared vision and common growth opportunities. We are extremely proud of what has been accomplished for the past 10 years and incredibly thankful to our customers for their trust. This acquisition is a big step but just the beginning of the journey. Together with LiveU, our service will bring customers the best cloud live production experience with incredible new features to be announced soon. We’re thrilled to join the LiveU family, excited to continue our adventure by their sides and enthusiastic to disrupt the live production market together.”