Livestream Enters Switcher Market With Studio HD500

NEW YORK—Livestream is introducing the Livestream Studio HD500, an all-in-one broadcast video switcher. The HD500 is designed to perform as a standalone, broadcast quality live video switcher for in-venue screen broadcasting, live-to-tape production and network and local television programming, all with or without live streaming to the Web. The portable hardware version features up to five HD/SD SDI inputs and five video outputs—HD/SD SDI, HDMI, component, composite, S-Video. The product includes a built-in screen and Tom Bihn bag that can be taken as carry-on luggage.



In the first quarter of 2013, Livestream will also release software which will work with certified digital video input cards from Blackmagic Design and webcams. Livestream says the software will enable customers to transform their PC or Mac computer into a broadcast-level video switcher and streaming hardware device. The software will be free to download when used with the Livestream platform, though live video output will be disabled. A paid version of the software will allow users to stream to any streaming service provider or in venue screens via the live video output.





The Livestream Studio HD500 is available for pre-order today for $8,500 at the Livestream store and will start shipping Oct. 15. Livestream said it will also give away five free units in September to selected producers who apply for the early release program.