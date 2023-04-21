LiveLike Interactive Features Launch in AWS Marketplace

NEW YORK—LiveLike has announced that its engagement and gamification tools are now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that run on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

With access to a range of powerful AWS services, including Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon CloudFront, Amazon Aurora, and Amazon Simple Queue Service (Amazon SQS), LiveLike is able to deliver immersive and high-performing media experiences that are reliable and lightning-fast, the company said.

More specifically, LiveLike’s platform is designed to help users improve interactivity, community, and customer loyalty. It offers features that will help them retain, monetize, and engage their audience in ways that decrease the risk of losing users to third-party social networks. They also help boost revenue through increased registration, interactions, impressions and sponsorship, well as reducing churn and creating loyalty, LiveLike said.

“We are committed to creating communal experiences for our partners, and by working with AWS, we have the opportunity to reach even more businesses that are looking to grow and engage with their audiences, retain and monetize their user bases using our platform and with that, access to zero-party data,” said Miheer Walavalkar, CEO and co-founder of LiveLike. “For years, we have built a strong track record by working with companies across sports, entertainment and other verticals, to enable them to foster active, engaged communities via social features like group chats, activity feeds, rewards programs and leaderboards that encourage interactivity and loyalty. We look forward to working with AWS to create even more opportunities that will enable our partners to achieve their business goals.”