Litepanels upgrades Sola Fresnel kit for ENG

Litepanels has upgraded its on-camera Sola LED Fresnel light kit, which now operates on battery or AC power thanks to the newly included AC/DC adapter. Additionally, the new Sola ENG kit features a detachable D-Tap power cable and stand adapter bracket so it can be mounted on either a camera or a stand.

The daylight-balanced Solas provide great controllability and light shaping properties, including variable beam control from a 70-degree flood to a 10-degree spot. However, they utilize a fraction of the power of standard fixtures.

Employing a proprietary 3in (7.62cm) Fresnel lens, it draws 30W yet produces light levels equivalent to a 250W tungsten.

Sola Fresnels feature instant dimming from 100 percent to zero with no noticeable color shift. The Sola ENG provides ergonomic manual focus and dimming via lens-style rotating control. Output is fully flicker-free and remains consistent even as the battery voltage goes down.

Designed for both on-camera and off-camera mounting, the Sola ENG is 4in x 4in x 5in (102mm x 102mm x 127mm) and weighs 10oz (.28kg).

The package includes a Sola ENG LED Fresnel light, two leaf barn doors, three gels (one-quarter correction, full correction, diffusion), AC power supply with power cord, stand adapter bracket, detachable D-Tap DC power cable, shoe ball mount and adapter.