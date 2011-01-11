Litepanels SolaENG LED Fresnels Now Available
Litepanels has announced that its new SolaENG Fresnel lighting instruments are now shipping. The units have already received several industry awards, and feature a beam control of 10 to 70 degrees.
The new units’ LED-based illumination technology requires an input of only 30 Watts to generate the equivalent punch of a 250 Watts incandescent lighting fixture, and with much less heat produced.
Dimming is easy, flicker-free, and produces no annoying color shift.
The SolaENGs weigh in at just 10 ounces and measure 4 x 4 x 5-inches, and are designed for on- or off-camera use. Power requirements can be met from any 10 to 20 VDC source.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox