Litepanels SolaENG LED Fresnels Now Available



Litepanels has announced that its new SolaENG Fresnel lighting instruments are now shipping. The units have already received several industry awards, and feature a beam control of 10 to 70 degrees.



The new units’ LED-based illumination technology requires an input of only 30 Watts to generate the equivalent punch of a 250 Watts incandescent lighting fixture, and with much less heat produced.



Dimming is easy, flicker-free, and produces no annoying color shift.



The SolaENGs weigh in at just 10 ounces and measure 4 x 4 x 5-inches, and are designed for on- or off-camera use. Power requirements can be met from any 10 to 20 VDC source.



