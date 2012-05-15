Litepanels Introduces Sola ENG Flight Kit



VAN NUYS, CALIF.: Litepanels has introduced the Sola ENG LED Fresnel lighting kit in an FAA carry-on size case. The Sola ENG Flight Kit consists of three Litepanels Sola ENG Fresnel fixtures and accessories including stands, gels, power supplies and cables, barndoors, soft box, a custom rolling case and more. Battery or A/C powered, the Sola ENG is designed for on-camera and portable use. Each fixture offers focusable output comparable to a 125W HMI yet requires 30 watts to power it.



At 30 pounds (13.60 kg), the new Litepanels Sola ENG Flight Kit can be carried onboard commercial planes and stows neatly in overhead bins. The compact, powerful fixtures offer a fully dimmable and focusable daylight balanced source that’s ideal for working on the fly. While traveling, shooters will appreciate the retractable extension handle and smooth-rolling polyurethane wheels on the custom Pelican case.



